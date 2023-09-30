The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) host the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Notre Dame has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 17th-best in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (12.8 points allowed per game). Duke ranks 49th in the FBS with 424.5 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by allowing just 276.3 total yards per contest.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Notre Dame vs. Duke Key Statistics

Notre Dame Duke 477.2 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.5 (59th) 260.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (15th) 198.8 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (26th) 278.4 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (87th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has racked up 1,236 yards (247.2 ypg) on 81-of-115 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 591 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 176 yards (35.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's team-high 241 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 195 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaden Greathouse has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 12 grabs for 166 yards, an average of 33.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 778 yards on 67-of-99 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 238 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has rushed for 258 yards on 39 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added five catches, totaling 76 yards.

Jalon Calhoun has racked up 258 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jordan Moore has caught 20 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (61.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Nicky Dalmolin's 12 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 108 yards.

