The Duke Blue Devils should win their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+5.5) Under (52.5) Duke 25, Notre Dame 23

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Irish's implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish are 3-1-1 this year.

In games this season when favored by 5.5 points or more, Notre Dame are 3-1 against the spread.

This season, three of the Fighting Irish's five games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in Notre Dame games this season.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Devils have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-0-0 ATS this year.

Duke is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Blue Devils' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Duke games this year have averaged an over/under of 48.8 points, 3.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Fighting Irish vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 39.6 12.8 37.0 12.3 45.0 24.0 Duke 37.3 8.8 36.0 9.3 41.0 7.0

