The Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) are two-touchdown underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Maryland ranks 31st in total offense (450.5 yards per game) and 47th in total defense (330 yards allowed per game) this season. Indiana is putting up 337.5 total yards per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 342.3 total yards per contest (56th-ranked).

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: College Park, Maryland

Venue: SECU Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Maryland vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Maryland -14 -115 -105 50.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

One of Indiana's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Indiana has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Indiana has played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has racked up 749 yards (187.3 yards per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has rushed 42 times for a team-high 184 yards (46 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 138 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Christian Turner has racked up 25 carries and totaled 116 yards with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has collected 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 249 (62.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley's 12 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 129 yards (32.3 ypg).

Andre Carter has two sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 10 tackles.

Aaron Casey, Indiana's tackle leader, has 35 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Phillip Dunnam has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 22 tackles and three passes defended.

