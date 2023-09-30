Indiana vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Maryland Terrapins (4-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Hoosiers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Indiana matchup.
Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Indiana vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14)
|50.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-14.5)
|50.5
|-630
|+450
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.
- The Hoosiers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
- Maryland has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.