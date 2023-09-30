The Maryland Terrapins (4-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Hoosiers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Indiana matchup.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Indiana vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Indiana has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

The Hoosiers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Maryland has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

