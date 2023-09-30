The Maryland Terrapins (4-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at SECU Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Maryland is putting up 450.5 yards per game offensively this season (30th in the FBS), and is allowing 330 yards per game (48th) on defense. With 21.8 points per game on offense, Indiana ranks 101st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 42nd, allowing 19.5 points per game.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Indiana vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Indiana Maryland 337.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.5 (39th) 342.3 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330 (45th) 108.8 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.8 (51st) 228.8 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.8 (28th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (3rd)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has compiled 749 yards (187.3 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas' team-high 184 rushing yards have come on 42 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 138 receiving yards (34.5 per game) on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Christian Turner has taken 25 carries and totaled 116 yards with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has totaled 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 249 (62.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley's 16 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 129 yards.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 1,112 passing yards for Maryland, completing 64.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 53 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Roman Hemby has 255 rushing yards on 50 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 98 yards (24.5 per game).

Colby McDonald has carried the ball 26 times for 204 yards (51 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has hauled in 14 catches for 209 yards (52.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Corey Dyches has caught 17 passes for 204 yards (51 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jeshaun Jones has racked up 13 catches for 198 yards, an average of 49.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

