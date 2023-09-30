The Murray State Racers (1-2) take on a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Murray State is putting up 18.3 points per game on offense (91st in the FCS), and ranks 94th on the other side of the ball with 33.7 points allowed per game. Indiana State has lots of room to improve, as it ranks -1-worst in points per game (4.7) this season and 18th-worst in points allowed per game (37.7).

Indiana State vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Indiana State vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Indiana State Murray State 190.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (94th) 440.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.7 (73rd) 92.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.3 (31st) 98.0 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.0 (84th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (125th) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Tee Hodge, has carried the ball 23 times for 82 yards (27.3 per game).

Evan Olaes has racked up 76 yards (on 21 carries).

Dakota Caton's 135 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Harry Van Dyne has seven receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 120 yards (40.0 yards per game) this year.

Harrison Stomps has racked up 14 reciving yards (4.7 ypg) this season.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has 366 pass yards for Murray State, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season.

Cortezz Jones has compiled 167 rushing yards on 23 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 82 yards (27.3 per game) on six catches.

Kywon Morgan has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 92 yards (30.7 per game).

Cole Rusk's leads his squad with 138 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Taylor Shields has a total of 81 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws and scoring two touchdowns.

