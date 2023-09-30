Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Indiana Today

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Spread Favorite: Purdue (-1)

Purdue (-1) Purdue Moneyline: -110

-110 Illinois Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 53.5

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Maryland Terrapins

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Maryland (-14.5)

Maryland (-14.5) Maryland Moneyline: -650

-650 Indiana Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 50.5

Ball State Cardinals vs. Western Michigan Broncos

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Western Michigan (-1.5)

Western Michigan (-1.5) Western Michigan Moneyline: -125

-125 Ball State Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 50.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Duke Blue Devils

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Duke (-5.5)

Duke (-5.5) Duke Moneyline: -225

-225 Notre Dame Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 52.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.