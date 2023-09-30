The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl.

Butler ranks 36th in total offense this year (390.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FCS with 390.3 yards allowed per game. Presbyterian's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FCS with 264.7 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 378.3 total yards per game, which ranks 45th.

Butler vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Butler vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Butler Presbyterian 390.3 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.3 (89th) 174.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.7 (15th) 215.3 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (56th) 175 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has 700 passing yards for Butler, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 101 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jyran Mitchell has racked up 521 yards on 65 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

This season, Ershod Jasey II has carried the ball 16 times for 110 yards (27.5 per game).

Ethan Loss has hauled in 15 receptions for 212 yards (53 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Luke Wooten has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 112 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ryan Lezon has a total of 83 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring one touchdown.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 620 yards on 41-of-85 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 177 yards and one rushing touchdown.

JB Seay has racked up 92 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Worth Warner has racked up 187 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dominic Kibby has 10 receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 149 yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jordan Irizarry's six targets have resulted in seven grabs for 134 yards.

