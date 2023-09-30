Butler vs. Presbyterian Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
In the matchup between the Butler Bulldogs and Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Butler vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Butler (-15.0)
|48.8
|Butler 32, Presbyterian 17
Week 5 Pioneer League Predictions
Butler Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of four of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.
Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)
- The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, seven Blue Hose games went over the point total.
Bulldogs vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Butler
|34
|21.8
|44
|17
|24
|26.5
|Presbyterian
|27
|26
|48
|17
|16.5
|30.5
