Oddsmakers project a competitive contest when the Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) host the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 1 point. The total has been set at 50.5 points for this game.

Western Michigan ranks 22nd-worst in scoring offense (20.8 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (38.8 points per game allowed) this season. Ball State has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks eighth-worst in points per game (16.3) this season and 18th-worst in points allowed per game (34).

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -1 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Ball State has gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Ball State has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Ball State has been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has compiled 480 yards on 61% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 234 yards, or 58.5 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Kiael Kelly has been given 23 carries and totaled 87 yards.

Tanner Koziol has collected 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 156 (39 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Qian Magwood has caught 15 passes and compiled 131 receiving yards (32.8 per game).

Ty Robinson's six receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 111 yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sidney Houston Jr. leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 10 tackles.

Ball State's top-tackler, Keionte Newson, has 13 tackles this year.

Tyler Potts has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with seven tackles and two passes defended.

