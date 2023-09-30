The Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) host a MAC showdown against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

Offensively, Western Michigan ranks 87th in the FBS with 364.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 108th in total defense (415.3 yards allowed per contest). Ball State ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (285.3), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FBS with 383.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Ball State Western Michigan 285.3 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.8 (95th) 383.5 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.3 (100th) 118.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.8 (31st) 166.8 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (115th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has racked up 480 yards on 61% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 58 times for 234 yards (58.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Kiael Kelly has racked up 87 yards (on 23 carries).

Tanner Koziol's 156 receiving yards (39 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 receptions on 30 targets with one touchdown.

Qian Magwood has racked up 131 receiving yards (32.8 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Ty Robinson's 13 targets have resulted in six catches for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has compiled 348 yards (87 ypg) on 27-of-54 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has 501 rushing yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 149 yards on 45 carries, scoring one time.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 12 catches for 144 yards (36 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Anthony Sambucci has hauled in six receptions totaling 134 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Blake Bosma has compiled five catches for 97 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Michigan or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.