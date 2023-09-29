Louisville vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
A pair of ACC teams square off when the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) and the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) play on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
Louisville vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Louisville vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-3.5)
|54.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Louisville vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- NC State has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the ACC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
