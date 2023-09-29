Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .262 with 71 walks and 72 runs scored.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 91st in slugging.

In 72 of 113 games this year (63.7%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Nootbaar has driven home a run in 35 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored at least once 55 times this year (48.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .245 AVG .277 .352 OBP .384 .383 SLG .450 13 XBH 25 7 HR 6 19 RBI 24 42/34 K/BB 54/37 5 SB 6

