Indiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.
Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple.
Games to Bet on Today
Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-4)
- Oregon State Moneyline: -185
- Utah Moneyline: +155
- Total: 44.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)
- BYU Moneyline: -120
- Cincinnati Moneyline: +100
- Total: 49.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+120)
- Total: 8.5
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)
- Total: 7.5
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)
- Total: 8
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun
- League: WNBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
- Liberty Moneyline: -175
- Sun Moneyline: +145
- Total: 159.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Brewers (-105)
- Total: 8
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+120)
- Total: 9
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-120)
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+100)
- Total: 8
Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings
- League: WNBA
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Aces (-6.5)
- Aces Moneyline: -275
- Wings Moneyline: +230
- Total: 174.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.