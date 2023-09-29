Brandon Williamson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

The Cardinals are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Reds (-120). The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games. For three consecutive games, St. Louis and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.2 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 42.9%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 27-34 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 74 of 156 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 36-45 28-24 41-65 52-65 17-24

