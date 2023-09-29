Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) and Cincinnati Reds (81-78) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on September 29.

The Reds will give the ball to Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.09 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have come away with 33 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 27 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (698 total), St. Louis is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule