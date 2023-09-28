Thursday's soccer lineup has a lot in store. Among those contests is Fenerbahce SK squaring off against Basaksehir.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Fenerbahce SK vs Basaksehir

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Fenerbahce SK vs Basaksehir

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: Genoa vs AS Roma

  • League: Serie A
  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Clube de Futebol Estrela da Amadora vs Braga

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Purdue vs Iowa

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: California vs Arizona

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Colorado State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Missouri vs Arkansas

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs Stanford

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Nebraska vs Rutgers

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs USC

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Palmeiras

  • League: Copa Libertadores
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs Wyoming

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs Arizona State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Colorado

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs UCLA

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.