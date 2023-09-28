Richie Palacios vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios is batting .278 with five doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Palacios has recorded a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including five multi-hit games (18.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Palacios has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8%.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.326
|.263
|OBP
|.362
|.333
|SLG
|.698
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|9
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.76 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 196 strikeouts through 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 12th, 1.060 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.