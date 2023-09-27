Tommy Edman, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .243 with 24 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 76 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Edman has driven in a run in 29 games this season (22.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .253 AVG .233 .305 OBP .296 .371 SLG .426 14 XBH 27 6 HR 7 28 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 45/18 15 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings