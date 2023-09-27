The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .444. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 98 of 152 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 49 times (32.2%).

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 49 games this season (32.2%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (15.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.8% of his games this season (65 of 152), with two or more runs 19 times (12.5%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 75 .276 AVG .258 .384 OBP .339 .466 SLG .423 29 XBH 25 13 HR 12 42 RBI 37 88/50 K/BB 71/36 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings