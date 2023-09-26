The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.447) and OPS (.811) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (98 of 151), with at least two hits 49 times (32.5%).
  • In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 49 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (65 of 151), with two or more runs 19 times (12.6%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
77 GP 74
.276 AVG .262
.384 OBP .343
.466 SLG .429
29 XBH 25
13 HR 12
42 RBI 37
88/50 K/BB 71/36
7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Houser (7-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put together a 4.35 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
