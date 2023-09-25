Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indianapolis Colts right now have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Colts and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Colts won only two games at home and twice on the road.
- When favored last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.
- The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.
- In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In 13 games, Zack Moss ran for 456 yards (35.1 per game) and one TD.
- On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the way with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+40000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|W 22-19
|+1400
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+40000
Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.