Zack Moss Week 3 Preview vs. the Ravens
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has a difficult matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are conceding the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 69.0 per game.
Last year Moss rushed for 456 yards on 93 carries (35.1 ypg), with one rushing TD.
Moss vs. the Ravens
- Moss vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- Looking at run D, the Ravens allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.
- On the ground, Baltimore allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- Last year, the Ravens didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.
- The Ravens had the third-ranked run defense in the league after allowing 92.1 rushing yards per game last season.
- A year ago, the Ravens ranked eighth in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Ravens
- Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)
Moss Rushing Insights
- Last year Moss hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).
- The Colts ran 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% running plays last year. They were 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Moss had one rushing touchdown last season in 13 games played.
Moss' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|4 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|11/28/2022
|Week 12
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|12/26/2022
|Week 16
|12 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|15 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|18 ATT / 114 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
