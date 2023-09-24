Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Ravens vs. Colts Game – Week 3
Check out best bets for when the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is Ravens vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Baltimore 27 - Indianapolis 20
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 79.2% chance to win.
- The Ravens finished 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.
- Last season, the Colts won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +300 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Who will win? The Ravens or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+8)
- The Ravens were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.
- Baltimore didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 8 points or more last year.
- The Colts had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Indianapolis had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 8 points or more last year.
Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- These two teams averaged a combined 37.6 points per game a season ago, 5.9 fewer points than the total of 43.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.6 points per game last season, 0.1 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- The Ravens and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
- Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|203.0
|2
|46.0
|0
Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|85.5
|1
|1.5
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.