The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

When is Ravens vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Baltimore 27 - Indianapolis 20

Baltimore 27 - Indianapolis 20 The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 79.2% chance to win.

The Ravens finished 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Last season, the Colts won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +300 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+8)



Indianapolis (+8) The Ravens were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.

Baltimore didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 8 points or more last year.

The Colts had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Indianapolis had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 8 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) These two teams averaged a combined 37.6 points per game a season ago, 5.9 fewer points than the total of 43.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.6 points per game last season, 0.1 more than the over/under in this matchup.

The Ravens and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 203.0 2 46.0 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 85.5 1 1.5 0

