With the Indianapolis Colts playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Kylen Granson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Granson has put together a 55-yard campaign thus far (27.5 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in seven balls on 10 targets.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1

