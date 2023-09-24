Will Kearis Jackson Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kearis Jackson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're looking for Jackson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Keep an eye on Jackson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kearis Jackson Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Titans have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- DeAndre Hopkins (FP/ankle): 11 Rec; 105 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Titans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jackson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Jackson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
Rep Kearis Jackson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.