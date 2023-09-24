When Josh Downs hits the gridiron for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 3 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Downs has caught seven passes on 12 targets for 67 yards, averaging 33.5 yards per game.

Having played two games this year, Downs has not had a TD reception.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0

