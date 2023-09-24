With the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Isaiah McKenzie a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie's one catch has led to 7 yards (3.5 per game). He has been targeted one time.

Having played one game this season, McKenzie has not had a TD reception.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0

