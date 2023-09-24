Which team has the edge at the QB position when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) play Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Minshew this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner Minshew vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Gardner Minshew 2022 Stats Lamar Jackson 5 Games Played 12 57.9% Completion % 62.3% 663 (132.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,242 (186.8) 3 Touchdowns 17 3 Interceptions 7 3 (0.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 764 (63.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 214.5 yards

: Over/Under 214.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Ravens Defensive Stats

Last season, the Ravens ranked third in the league with 18.5 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they ranked 10th in total yards allowed with 324.3 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Baltimore ranked 26th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 232.2, and it ranked fifth in passing TDs allowed (20).

Against the run, the Ravens were top-10 last year, ranking third in the NFL with 1,566 total rushing yards allowed (92.1 allowed per game). They also ranked eighth in rushing TDs allowed (11).

Defensively, Baltimore ranked fourth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was third (46.4%).

Who comes out on top when the Ravens and the Colts square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 224.5 yards

: Over/Under 224.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

Last season, the Colts had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by giving up 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in the NFL with 334.0 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Indianapolis' defense ranked 12th in the NFL with 3,569 passing yards allowed (209.9 per game) and 19th with 25 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Colts ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,109) and 25th in rushing TDs allowed (20).

Defensively, Indianapolis ranked 32nd in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 67.9%. It was 32nd in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.