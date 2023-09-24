Gardner Minshew vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 3: Colts vs. Ravens Preview, Stats
Which team has the edge at the QB position when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) play Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Colts vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Minshew this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner Minshew vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup
|Gardner Minshew
|2022 Stats
|Lamar Jackson
|5
|Games Played
|12
|57.9%
|Completion %
|62.3%
|663 (132.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,242 (186.8)
|3
|Touchdowns
|17
|3
|Interceptions
|7
|3 (0.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|764 (63.7)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Patrick Mahomes II vs. Justin Fields in Week 3
- Click here for Sam Howell vs. Josh Allen in Week 3
- Click here for Jordan Love vs. Derek Carr in Week 3
- Click here for Kenny Pickett vs. Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3
- Click here for Kirk Cousins vs. Justin Herbert in Week 3
Gardner Minshew Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 214.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Ravens Defensive Stats
- Last season, the Ravens ranked third in the league with 18.5 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they ranked 10th in total yards allowed with 324.3 given up per game.
- When it came to stopping the pass, Baltimore ranked 26th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 232.2, and it ranked fifth in passing TDs allowed (20).
- Against the run, the Ravens were top-10 last year, ranking third in the NFL with 1,566 total rushing yards allowed (92.1 allowed per game). They also ranked eighth in rushing TDs allowed (11).
- Defensively, Baltimore ranked fourth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was third (46.4%).
Who comes out on top when the Ravens and the Colts square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Lamar Jackson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 224.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Colts Defensive Stats
- Last season, the Colts had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by giving up 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in the NFL with 334.0 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it came to defending the pass, Indianapolis' defense ranked 12th in the NFL with 3,569 passing yards allowed (209.9 per game) and 19th with 25 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Colts ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,109) and 25th in rushing TDs allowed (20).
- Defensively, Indianapolis ranked 32nd in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 67.9%. It was 32nd in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.9%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.