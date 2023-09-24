Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 239 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .457.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (866 total).

The Dodgers' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.210).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 168 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .238.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 662 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Giants rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.265 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (12-11) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 31st start of the season. He has a 5.92 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 181 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Lynn is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season in this outing.

Lynn will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 30 outings this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Ryan Walker (4-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing two-thirds of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.

In 12 starts this season, Walker has not yet earned a quality start.

Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his 12 starts this season. He averages 1.2 frames per outing.

He has made 45 appearances and finished 33 of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants L 5-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants W 7-0 Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.