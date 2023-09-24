DeAndre Hopkins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're looking for Hopkins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Hopkins' season stats include 105 yards on 11 receptions (9.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 18 times.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: FP

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Kearis Jackson (LP/ankle): 0 Rec



Titans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 11 105 9 0 9.5

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0

