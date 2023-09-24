One of the top pass-catchers in football last year will be on display when Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Aiming to wager on player props in the Ravens-Colts matchup? Check out the information below for the top contributors in this matchup.

Zack Moss Touchdown Odds

Moss Odds to Score First TD: +750

Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +480

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 217.5 (-113) - - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 60.5 (-113) Zack Moss - 54.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 24.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 29.5 (-113) Josh Downs - - 33.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - 23.5 (-113) Mark Andrews - - 54.5 (-113) Rashod Bateman - - 34.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 53.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 53.5 (-113) Lamar Jackson 220.5 (-113) 47.5 (-120) -

