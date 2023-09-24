When the San Diego Padres (76-79) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87) at PETCO Park on Sunday, September 24 at 4:10 PM ET, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +180 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (12-4, 3.44 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-3, 6.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+180) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Lars Nootbaar get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 63, or 55.3%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Padres have gone 9-4 (69.2%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Cardinals have won in 32, or 43.8%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.