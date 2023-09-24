Sunday's game features the San Diego Padres (76-79) and the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87) facing off at PETCO Park (on September 24) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Padres.

The Padres will call on Michael Wacha (12-4) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-3).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those contests.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (690 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule