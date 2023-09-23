MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
Among the options on the Week 4 MAC college football schedule, Bowling Green (+13.5) against Ohio is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Akron vs. Indiana matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 4 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green +13.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 1.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Kent State +27.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 15.1 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Western Michigan +20.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 10.1 points
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 4 MAC Total Bets
Under 46.5 - Akron vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Total: 36.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 57.5 - Buffalo vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Total: 67.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 44.5 - Ohio vs. Bowling Green
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Total: 36.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 4 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio
|3-1 (0-0 MAC)
|16.8 / 11.8
|321.0 / 242.8
|Miami (OH)
|2-1 (0-0 MAC)
|25.0 / 30.0
|339.7 / 445.7
|Eastern Michigan
|2-1 (0-0 MAC)
|19.3 / 21.7
|269.3 / 425.0
|Toledo
|2-1 (0-0 MAC)
|40.0 / 16.7
|428.7 / 293.3
|Northern Illinois
|1-2 (0-0 MAC)
|16.3 / 24.3
|282.3 / 305.0
|Bowling Green
|1-2 (0-0 MAC)
|22.7 / 26.7
|347.3 / 342.0
|Central Michigan
|1-2 (0-0 MAC)
|23.0 / 38.0
|305.7 / 507.3
|Akron
|1-2 (0-0 MAC)
|16.0 / 26.7
|260.0 / 344.7
|Kent State
|1-2 (0-0 MAC)
|16.7 / 31.3
|302.3 / 394.7
|Ball State
|1-2 (0-0 MAC)
|20.7 / 32.0
|314.7 / 334.7
|Western Michigan
|1-2 (0-0 MAC)
|17.3 / 35.3
|355.3 / 388.0
|Buffalo
|0-3 (0-0 MAC)
|27.0 / 44.3
|347.0 / 510.3
