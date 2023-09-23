The Valparaiso Beacons should win their game versus the Marist Red Foxes at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Valparaiso vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Valparaiso (-9.5) 62.5 Valparaiso 36, Marist 27

Week 4 Pioneer League Predictions

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven of Beacons games hit the over.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Red Foxes and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last year.

Beacons vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 16 38 -- -- 16 38 Marist 14 49 21 49 7 49

