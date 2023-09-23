The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Ohio State has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total offense (474.7 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (223.7 yards allowed per game). Notre Dame has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in points per game (46) and 13th-best in points allowed per game (11.8).

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Notre Dame Ohio State 508.8 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.7 (38th) 234.3 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (3rd) 204.5 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.7 (71st) 304.3 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (17th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recored 1,061 passing yards, or 265.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71.1% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Audric Estime is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 521 yards, or 130.3 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Jeremiyah Love has run for 119 yards across 18 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 216 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has put together a 188-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 16 targets.

Tobias Merriweather's eight targets have resulted in five receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 815 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 191 yards on 30 carries while finding paydirt four times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 19 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-high 304 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 25 targets) with three touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 188 yards so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka's 12 catches have turned into 167 yards and three touchdowns.

