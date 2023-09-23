MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, September 23
Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Logan Gilbert and the Mariners against Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers.
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for September 23.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (3-6) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|ARI: Davies
|NYY: Rodon
|17 (79.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (58 IP)
|6.81
|ERA
|5.90
|7.8
|K/9
|9.3
For a full preview of the Davies vs Rodon matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Kenny Rosenberg (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (8-7) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|LAA: Rosenberg
|MIN: Gray
|5 (23 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (174 IP)
|5.48
|ERA
|2.79
|7.0
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Angels at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -225
- LAA Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-8) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (10-8) when the teams face off Saturday.
|COL: Flexen
|CHC: Stroman
|27 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (131.2 IP)
|7.19
|ERA
|3.76
|6.9
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (12-6) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|NYM: Quintana
|PHI: Wheeler
|11 (65.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (181 IP)
|3.02
|ERA
|3.58
|6.2
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -190
- NYM Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mets at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (3-10) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will look to Joe Boyle (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|DET: Wentz
|OAK: Boyle
|23 (97.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (3 IP)
|6.63
|ERA
|0.00
|8.4
|K/9
|12.0
Live Stream Tigers at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zack Littell (3-6) when the teams meet Saturday.
|TOR: Ryu
|TB: Littell
|9 (44.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (83 IP)
|2.62
|ERA
|4.12
|7.1
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (5-1) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (10-9) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|MIL: Woodruff
|MIA: Luzardo
|10 (62 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (166.1 IP)
|1.89
|ERA
|3.84
|9.9
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Marlins
- MIL Odds to Win: -120
- MIA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (7-8) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will look to Nick Pivetta (9-9) when the teams play Saturday.
|CHW: Cease
|BOS: Pivetta
|31 (165 IP)
|Games/IP
|36 (128.2 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|4.48
|10.7
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -155
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send John Means (0-1) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (3-6) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|BAL: Means
|CLE: Quantrill
|2 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (90.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|5.26
|1.8
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Guardians
- BAL Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Bailey Falter (2-9) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Connor Phillips (1-0) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|PIT: Falter
|CIN: Phillips
|17 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.2 IP)
|4.58
|ERA
|5.74
|6.7
|K/9
|9.8
Live Stream Pirates at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Gilbert (13-6) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will look to Montgomery (9-11) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|TEX: Montgomery
|30 (179 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (175.2 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|3.38
|9.2
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rangers
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-17) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (11-5) when the teams face off Saturday.
|KC: Lyles
|HOU: France
|29 (166.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (131.1 IP)
|6.26
|ERA
|3.84
|6.1
|K/9
|6.6
Live Stream Royals at Astros
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jake Woodford (2-2) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez (5-4) when the teams play on Saturday.
|STL: Woodford
|SD: Martínez
|13 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|61 (101.1 IP)
|5.31
|ERA
|3.73
|6.0
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- STL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (7-6) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|SF: Manaea
|LAD: Kershaw
|36 (111.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (121.1 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|2.52
|9.7
|K/9
|9.4
Live Stream Giants at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
