The Akron Zips (1-2) will look to upset the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

Indiana vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 4 Odds

Indiana vs. Akron Betting Trends

Indiana has covered twice in two chances against the spread this season.

Akron has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

The Zips have not covered the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

