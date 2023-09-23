The Akron Zips (1-2) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Indiana ranks 20th-worst in scoring offense (19.3 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 38th with 17 points allowed per game. Akron has been sputtering offensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS with 16 points per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 26.7 points per contest (85th-ranked).

For more specifics of this matchup, keep reading.

Indiana vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Indiana vs. Akron Key Statistics

Indiana Akron 356 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (130th) 298.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.7 (66th) 114.3 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 43.7 (131st) 241.7 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (85th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (113th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has thrown for 559 yards (186.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 31 rushing yards on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 29 times for 141 yards (47 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 138 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Josh Henderson has carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 88 yards through the air.

Cam Camper's leads his squad with 146 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 13 targets).

Omar Cooper Jr.'s eight receptions have yielded 109 yards.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron leads Akron with 388 yards on 47-of-72 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 78 rushing yards have come on 21 carries. He also leads the team with 139 receiving yards (46.3 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown.

Drake Anderson has run for 76 yards across 16 attempts.

Daniel George has put together a 136-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 20 targets.

Jasaiah Gathings' 12 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 126 yards (42 ypg).

