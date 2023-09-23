Our projection model predicts the Indiana Hoosiers will defeat the Akron Zips on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Indiana vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (+16.5) Under (46.5) Indiana 23, Akron 13

Week 4 Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hoosiers have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

The Hoosiers have won twice against the spread this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 8.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Indiana contests.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Zips.

The Zips is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Akron is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

The Zips have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

The average over/under for Akron games this year is 5.5 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Hoosiers vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana 19.3 17 22 15 -- -- Akron 16 26.7 24 21 12 29.5

