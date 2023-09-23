It'll be the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) versus the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) in college football play at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Georgia Southern vs. Ball State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ball State 30, Georgia Southern 29

Ball State 30, Georgia Southern 29 Georgia Southern has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Eagles have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Ball State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ball State (+6.5)



Ball State (+6.5) This season Georgia Southern has one win against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Ball State has covered once against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 60.5 points once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 53 points per game, 7.5 points fewer than the point total of 60.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.5 63.5 65.5 Implied Total AVG 39 35 43 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51 Implied Total AVG 42.5 42.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

