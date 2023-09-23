Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Florida State vs. Clemson Game – Saturday, September 23
ACC rivals will meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) meet the Clemson Tigers (2-1). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Florida State vs. Clemson?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Florida State 30, Clemson 29
- Florida State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Seminoles have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Clemson has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 56.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Clemson (+2.5)
- Florida State has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Clemson has one win against the spread in two games this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- All three Florida State games this season have ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.
- Florida State averages 47.3 points per game against Clemson's 40.3, totaling 32.1 points over the game's over/under of 55.5.
Splits Tables
Florida State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|55
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|35.5
|37
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Clemson
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53
|51.5
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|38
|34
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
