At +15000 as of September 23, the Indianapolis Colts aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts won only two games at home last season and two away from home.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

On the ground, Deon Jackson scored one touchdown and accumulated 236 yards (19.7 per game).

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +75000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1200 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +4000 8 October 29 Saints - +2800 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +25000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +2000 15 December 17 Steelers - +4000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +4000 17 December 31 Raiders - +10000 18 January 7 Texans - +75000

