Pioneer League foes match up when the Stetson Hatters (2-1) and the Butler Bulldogs (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.

With 39.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS, Stetson has been forced to rely on their 33rd-ranked offense (30.7 points per contest) to keep them in games. Butler's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FCS with 147 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 395 total yards per game, which ranks 38th.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Butler vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Butler vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Butler Stetson 395 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (46th) 147 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.7 (19th) 179.7 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.3 (48th) 215.3 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223 (45th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has compiled 646 yards (215.3 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 51 yards with one touchdown.

Jyran Mitchell is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 283 yards, or 94.3 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Ershod Jasey II has totaled 87 yards on 11 carries.

Ethan Loss leads his squad with 197 receiving yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has put up a 103-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on nine targets.

Ryan Lezon has racked up 83 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has 382 passing yards for Stetson, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 264 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Devon Brewer has racked up 87 yards on 30 carries, scoring one time.

Nazeviah Burris' leads his squad with 241 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Gabe Atkin has grabbed 13 passes while averaging 57.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has compiled six grabs for 102 yards, an average of 34 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stetson or Butler gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.