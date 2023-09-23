The Ball State Cardinals (1-2) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia Southern is putting up 32.3 points per game on offense (55th in the FBS), and ranks 74th on the other side of the ball with 23.3 points allowed per game. This season has been rough for Ball State on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up only 20.7 points per game (25th-worst) and ceding 32 points per game (22nd-worst).

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Ball State Georgia Southern 314.7 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.3 (45th) 334.7 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (87th) 145.7 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130 (96th) 169 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.3 (12th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (130th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has racked up 357 yards (119 per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has run for 218 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kiael Kelly has piled up 77 yards (on 16 attempts).

Tanner Koziol's 150 receiving yards (50 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 catches on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Ty Robinson has collected 111 receiving yards (37 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Qian Magwood's 15 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 84 yards.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 945 yards passing for Georgia Southern, completing 72.1% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 34 times for 184 yards (61.3 per game), scoring two times.

OJ Arnold has racked up 166 yards on 22 carries, scoring three times. He's grabbed five passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game), as well.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s 275 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has collected 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has put up a 176-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 28 targets.

Dalen Cobb's 10 receptions are good enough for 115 yards.

