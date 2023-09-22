When the Wisconsin Badgers square off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 22, our projection system predicts the Badgers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Purdue (+5.5) Toss Up (53.5) Wisconsin 28, Purdue 26

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Out of Boilermakers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Purdue games this season have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 2.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Badgers a 69.2% chance to win.

The Badgers have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-2.

One Badgers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 53.5 points, 5.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Wisconsin contests.

Boilermakers vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 31.7 20.7 36.5 15.5 22 31 Purdue 26.3 30.3 27.5 37 24 17

