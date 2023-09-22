The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) are favored by 5.5 points when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) in Big Ten action on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The over/under is set at 53.5 points for the contest.

Wisconsin is putting up 440.7 yards per game on offense (42nd in the FBS), and rank 81st on the other side of the ball, yielding 367.7 yards allowed per game. Purdue is compiling 397.7 total yards per game on offense this season (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 409.3 total yards per contest (106th-ranked).

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -5.5 -115 -105 53.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue has covered the spread once in three games this year.

In Purdue's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Purdue has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Purdue has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card leads Purdue with 825 yards on 72-of-110 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 41 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 49 times for 186 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 50 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has collected 92 yards (on 17 carries) with three touchdowns.

Deion Burks leads his squad with 221 receiving yards on nine receptions with three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught 18 passes and compiled 218 receiving yards (72.7 per game).

Max Klare has racked up 151 reciving yards (50.3 ypg) this season.

Kydran Jenkins has collected 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 28 tackles and two interceptions.

Cam Allen has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has nine tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

