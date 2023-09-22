A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Badgers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Purdue has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

