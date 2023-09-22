The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wisconsin ranks 56th in scoring offense (31.7 points per game) and 55th in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) this season. With 397.7 total yards per game on offense, Purdue ranks 65th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 106th, giving up 409.3 total yards per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Purdue Wisconsin 397.7 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.7 (49th) 409.3 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.7 (81st) 122.7 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.7 (27th) 275 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237 (69th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (78th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 825 yards on 65.5% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 41 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Devin Mockobee, has carried the ball 49 times for 186 yards (62 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 50 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has rushed for 92 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 221 receiving yards (73.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine catches on 23 targets with three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has 18 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 218 yards (72.7 yards per game) this year.

Max Klare's 15 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 151 yards (50.3 ypg).

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 703 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 267 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Braelon Allen has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 255 yards (85 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chimere Dike has hauled in eight catches for 161 yards (53.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Will Pauling has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 149 yards so far this campaign.

Skyler Bell has a total of 105 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 passes and scoring one touchdown.

